Brunswick Police Beat: Oct. 13

Arrests

10/4 at 8:57 p.m. Kenneth R. Hardy, 37, of Cottage Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, violating conditions of release, and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/7 at 9:08 a.m. Maria Vincent, 22, of Alder Drive, was arrested on Alder Drive by Office Nicholas Bedard on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/7 at 11:39 p.m. Joshua S. Davis, 23, of Franklin Parkway, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

10/8 at 2:08 a.m. Jeffrey C. York, 27, of New County Road, Hollis, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/8 at 1:40 p.m. Michael Brawn, 27, of Brookwood Court, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on Old Bath Road by Officer Nicholas Bedard on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/10 at 7:30 p.m. Paul M. Dalton, 58, of Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/4 at 4:48 p.m. Tiffany R. Morin, 29, of Harpswell Islands Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/6 at 1:36 p.m. Elton A. Goldmann, 27, no address listed, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and forgery.

10/8 at 10:12 p.m. Elton A. Goldmann, 27, no address listed, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of criminal trespassing.

10/9 at 4:25 p.m. Angelo J. Ciciotte, 26, of Tedford Road, Topsham, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Detective William Moir on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

10/4 at 7:41 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/4 at 8:40 a.m. Alarm call on Stone Street.

10/4 at 2:39 p.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

10/5 at 10:24 a.m. Accident on Mere Point Road and Hemlock Road.

10/5 at 6:18 p.m. Alarm call on Hennessey Avenue.

10/6 at 6:36 a.m. Line down with fire on Gurnet Road.

10/6 at 10:50 a.m. Alarm call on McKeen Street.

10/6 at 11:03 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/7 at 6:14 a.m. Alarm call on Orion Street.

10/7 at 4:02 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

10/9 at 8:58 a.m. Alarm call on Dionne Circle.

10/9 at 10:01 a.m. Dumpster fire on Perryman Drive.

10/9 at 12:06 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/9 at 2:34 p.m. Brush fire on Franklin Street.

10/9 at 7:03 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/10 at 4:38 a.m. Accident on Crooker Road.

10/10 at 1:11 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

10/10 at 8:13 p.m. Alarm call on River Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 451 calls from Oct. 4-11.