Brunswick Police Beat: Nov. 3

Arrests

10/27 at 10:42 a.m. Garreth R. Gonzalves-Helm, 21, of Ivy Lane, Englewood, New Jersey, was arrested on Cleaveland Street by Officer Brian Funke on charges of criminal mischief, assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/28 at 7:49 p.m. Robert A. Smith, 48, of Woodland Drive, was arrested at River Road and Signature Drive by Officer Brian Funke on charges of failure to report an accident, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

11/1 at 12:50 a.m. Anne C. Swett, 61, of Mere Point Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/25 at 8:18 a.m. Robert McDonough, 37, no address listed, was issued a summons on Perryman Drive by Officer Robert Funke on a charge of assault.

10/26 at 4:56 p.m. Jason M. Hart, 45, of Swett Street, was issued a summons on Swett Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

10/26 at 5:55 p.m. Robert P. McDonough, 37, no address listed, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of assault.

10/27 at 7:16 p.m. Audrey R. Skelton, 27, of Birch Point Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on Perryman Drive by Officer Cory Isles on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

Fire calls

10/25 at 9:56 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/25 at 12:24 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/25 at 1:22 p.m. Alarm call on Venture Avenue.

10/26 at 1:26 a.m. Alarm call on Melden Drive.

10/26 at 7:43 p.m. Wires down on Miranda Street.

10/27 at 1:46 a.m. Wires down on U.S. Route 1.

10/27 at 1:59 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/27 at 6:56 a.m. Wires down on U.S. Route 1.

10/27 at 5:51 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/28 at 9:15 a.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

10/28 at 12:16 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

10/28 at 1:50 p.m. Smoke investigation on Spring Street.

10/28 at 7:49 p.m. Accident at River Road and Signature Drive.

10/28 at 11:04 p.m. Alarm call on Polar Loop.

10/29 at 8:05 a.m. Accident at Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road.

10/29 at 8:47 a.m. Accident at Stanwood and Pleasant streets.

10/30 at 3:25 a.m. Line down on Highland Street.

10/30 at 4:25 a.m. Line down on Range Road.

10/30 at 4:44 a.m. Line down on Grant Road.

10/30 at 5:04 a.m. Line down on Old Bath Road.

10/30 at 5:12 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

10/30 at 5:17 a.m. Alarm call on Weymouth Street.

10/30 at 5:24 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 5:30 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

10/30 at 5:39 a.m. Alarm call at College Street and Harpswell Road.

10/30 at 5:40 a.m. Traffic safety complaint at McKeen and Spring streets.

10/30 at 5:43 a.m. Wires down at Woodside Road and Arrowhead Drive.

10/30 at 5:43 a.m. Traffic safety complaint on Boody Street.

10/30 at 5:47 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 5:48 a.m. Lines down on Rocky Hill Road.

10/30 at 5:55 a.m. Lines down at Boody and Curtis streets.

10/30 at 5:58 a.m. Line down on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/30 at 6:06 a.m. Wires down on Primrose Lane.

10/30 at 6:20 a.m. Alarm call on Hemlock Lane.

10/30 at 6:27 a.m. Line down on Bouchard Drive.

10/30 at 6:33 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on River Road.

10/30 at 6:36 a.m. Line down on Chamberlain Avenue.

10/30 at 6:46 a.m. Alarm call on Raspberry Lane.

10/30 at 6:53 a.m. Traffic safety complaint on Woodside Road.

10/30 at 6:59 a.m. Wire down at Toads Landing.

10/30 at 7:35 a.m. Wire down at Gurnet and Board roads.

10/30 at 7:49 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 7:59 a.m. Line down on Independence Drive.

10/30 at 8:29 a.m. Line down on Hillside Road.

10/30 at 9:35 a.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

10/30 at 9:38 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Fairways Drive.

10/30 at 9:55 a.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

10/30 at 10:31 a.m. Alarm call on Jordan Avenue.

10/30 at 10:52 a.m. Accident at Raymond and Church roads.

10/30 at 11:36 a.m. Wires down on Gundalo Gap Road.

10/30 at 1:21 p.m. Alarm call on Industrial Parkway.

10/30 at 3:13 p.m. Alarm call on School Street.

10/30 at 4:08 p.m. Traffic safety complaint at Seaview Lane and South Freeport Road.

10/30 at 4:30 p.m. Alarm call on Poplar Drive.

10/30 at 4:56 a.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

10/30 at 5:02 p.m. Hazardous materials spill investigation on Palmer Street.

10/30 at 6:38 p.m. Line down on Jordan Avenue.

10/30 at 7:48 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 9:29 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Osprey Lane.

10/31 at 1:03 a.m. Alarm call on Everett Street.

10/31 at 3:31 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

10/31 at 4:36 a.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

10/31 at 10:13 a.m. Alarm call on Everett Street.

10/31 at 1:41 p.m. Accident at Bath Road and Tibbetts Drive.

10/31 at 6:08 p.m. Line down on Maquiot Road.

10/31 at 6:10 p.m. Elevator alarm on Baribeau Drive.

10/31 at 8:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide symptoms on Tufton Street.

10/31 at 9:50 p.m. Lines down on River Road.

11/1 at 12:32 a.m. Traffic safety complaint at Hemlock Road and Beech Drive.

11/1 at 2:42 a.m. Alarm call on Greenwood Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 64 calls from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.