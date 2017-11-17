Brunswick Police Beat: Nov. 15

Arrests

11/9 at 5:56 p.m. Nicholas Simoneau, 21, of Dow Avenue in Lewiston, was arrested at Webb Field Road by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating under the influence.

11/10 at 2:58 p.m. Corey H. Ater, 30, of Hennessey Avenue, was arrested at U.S. Cellular on Hennessey Avenue by Lt. Todd Ridlon on charges of domestic violence assault.

11/10 at 7:46 p.m. Steven Driever, 53, of Venetian Way in Boynton Beach, Florida, was arrested at the Best Western Plus on Gurnet Road by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11/11 at 12:55 a.m. Andrew C. Wright, 28, of Court Street in Bath, was arrested at Aki Japanese Cuisine on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of disorderly conduct.

11/11 at 12:55 a.m. Logan C. Sewall, 33, of Court Street in Bath, was arrested at Aki Japanese Cuisine on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of disorderly conduct.

11/11 at 11:11 p.m. Robert Frank Harrower, 48, of Eastern Shore Road, was arrested at Maine Street and McKeen Street by Officer Brandon T. Curtis on charges of operating under the influence.

11/12 at 1:10 a.m. Amanda R. Porch, 35, of Kinney Lane in Jefferson, was arrested at Rodeway Inn & Suites on Bath Road by Officer Brandon T. Curtis on charges of violating conditions of release.

11/12 at 11:37 p.m. Hashim Allah, 50, of FrostFish Cove Road in Harpswell, was arrested at New England Touchless Car Wash on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Justin Dolci on charges of violating conditions of release, operating with a suspended registration and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/13 at 12:22 a.m. Michael Paterson, 31, of Centre Street in Bath, was arrested at Autometrics on Bath Road by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of attaching false plates.

11/13 at 7:18 p.m. Joseph Bartof, 59, of Bickford Drive in Topsham, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating a vehicle over a closed way.

Summonses

11/11 at 9:02 p.m. James S. Estabrook, 51, of Buker Road in Litchfield, was issued a summons at Thai Villa Restaurant on Pleasant Street by Officer Brandon T. Curtis on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/14 at 5:50 p.m. Julie M. Russell, 41, of Pond Drive, was issued a summons at Roland’s Auto Body and Reconditioning on Bath Road by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/15/17 at 12:43 a.m. Timothy J. Berube, 19, of Park Avenue in Auburn, was issued a summons at Royalsborough Road by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on charges of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

11/8 at 7:55 p.m. Alarm call at Oakland Street.

11/8 at 8:53 p.m. Alarm call at Redco Properties LLC on Pleasant Street.

11/8 at 10:28 p.m. Alarm call at Thorton Oaks.

11/8 at 7:02 p.m. Alarm call at Oakland Street.

11/9 at 9:53 a.m. Alarm call at The Little Schoolhouse on Maine Street.

11/9 at 10:47 a.m. Alarm call at St. John’s School on Pleasant Street.

11/9 at 6:20 p.m. Alarm call at Mallard Pond Apartments on Baribeau Drive.

11/9 at 6:27 p.m. Outside fire at the Durham line on River Road.

11/9 at 7:56 p.m. Alarm call at Webb Field Road.

11/10 at 12:58 a.m. Alarm call on Boody Street.

11/10 at 5:56 p.m. Accident at Pinkham Brook Road and Quaker Meeting House Road.

11/11 at 10:00 p.m. Outside fire at Garrison Street.

11/11 at 10:37 p.m. Alarm call at Country Acres Road.

11/11 at 6:22 p.m. Line down at Libby Lane.

11/12 at 10:49 p.m. Alarm call at Coombs Road.

11/12 at 6:55 p.m. Alarm call at Sunnybrook Village on Bath Road.

11/13 at 8:43 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Jordan Avenue and Bath Road.

11/13 at 10:59 a.m. Alarm call at the BIW Harding Plant on Bath Road.

11/15 at 1:59 a.m. Alarm call at Bowdoin College.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 47 calls from Nov. 8-15.