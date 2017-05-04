Brunswick Police Beat: May 5

Arrests

4/27 at 9:28 a.m. Joshua S. Haycock, 35, of Madeline Drive, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/27 at 2:57 a.m. Justin Nilsen, 20, of Center Road, Gray, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

4/27 at 7:02 p.m. Colby T. Carr, 27, of Middle Road, Woolwich, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/30 at 1:24 a.m. Adam R. Knight, 33, of Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

4/30 at 7:31 p.m. Luke S. Morse, 24, Churchill Street, Wiscasset, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Kenneth Bailey on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/30 at 8:31 p.m. William C. Cave, 48, of Old Bath Road, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/1 at 6:46 p.m. Gustavo Gonzalez, 45, of Charles Court, was arrested on Charles Court by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of obstructing the report of a crime and domestic violence assault.

Summonses

4/28 at 1 a.m. William A. Costa, 25, of Pleasant Street, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking.

4/28 at 7:12 p.m. Rout Nhial, 18, of North 36th Street, Omaha, Nebraska, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/29 at 2:04 a.m. Denis M. Martins, 37, of Oak Street, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of violating a protection order.

5/1 at midnight. Traci L. Turner, 23, of Pleasant Hill Road, Freeport, was issued a summons at Maine and Page streets by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of criminal threatening.

5/1 at midnight. Christopher E. Weiss, 26, of LaJoie Drive, Freeport, was issued a summons at Maine and Page streets by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of criminal threatening.

5/1 at 1:14 p.m. Kenneth N. Halvorsen, 66, of South Street, Freeport, was issued a summons at Maine Street and Meadowbrook Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

4/26 at 8:54 a.m. Brush fire on Moody Road.

4/26 at 11:42 a.m. Alarm call on Neptune Drive.

4/26 at 6:44 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

4/26 at 8:33 p.m. Alarm call on Highland Road.

4/27 at 12:17 a.m. Oil spill on Bath Road.

4/27 at 8:38 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

4/27 at 2:14 p.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

4/27 at 6:50 p.m. Brush fire at Maine Street and U.S. Route 1.

4/28 at 2:37 a.m. Alarm call on Orion Street.

4/28 at 7:02 a.m. Water problem on Bath Road.

4/28 at 7:52 a.m. Alarm call on Fairways Drive.

4/28 at 11:56 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

4/28 at 6:23 p.m. Alarm call on River Road.

5/2 at 5:13 p.m. Alarm call on Mere Point Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 41 calls from April 26 to May 2.