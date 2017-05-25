Brunswick Police Beat: May 26

Arrests

5/19 at 3:12 p.m. Jennifer E. Shannon, 56, of Sea Road, Kennebunk, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Kenneth Bailey on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/21 at 11:26 p.m. Tyler F. Carey, 23, of Broadway, South Portland, was arrested on Old Bath Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

5/17 at 4:06 p.m. Lonnie M. Harrison, 36, no address listed, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of reckless conduct.

5/19 at 9:50 p.m. Marissa J. Farnham, 19, of Murry Hill Road, Boothbay, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/19 at 9:50 p.m. A 17-year-old female, no address listed, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/20 at 8:28 p.m. Shannon L. Pinette, 37, of Maquoit Road, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/20 at 10:40 a.m. Alexsis Rodriguez, 34, of Boody Street, was issued a summons at Maine and Page streets by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating without a license.

5/23 at 2:31 p.m. Jennifer A. Marks, 61, of Miller Street, was issued a summons on Medical Center Drive by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of acquiring drugs by deception and violating conditions of release.

5/23 at 5:47 p.m. Christopher Dismastrantonio, 28, of Water Street, Gorham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/23 at 7:34 p.m. Zachary T. Coonce, 24, of Lark Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Old Bath Road by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

5/24 at 1:09 a.m. Lindsay N. Garza, 21, of Patricia Drive, was issued a summons on Station Avenue by Officer Garrett Albert on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

5/17 at 8:16 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

5/17 at 11:05 a.m. Alarm call on Moore Avenue.

5/18 at 2:15 p.m. Propane leak on Old Bath Road.

5/18 at 9:02 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

5/19 at 7:58 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

5/19 at 10:13 a.m. Power line down on Gurnet Road.

5/19 at 6:44 p.m. Alarm call on Medical Center Drive.

5/19 at 7:19 p.m. Power line down n Beech Hill Road.

5/19 at 1:56 p.m. Alarm call on Dunning Street.

5/20 at 10:52 a.m. Alarm call on Weymouth Street.

5/20 at 12:36 p.m. Alarm call on McKeen Street.

5/20 at 1:57 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

5/20 at 2:41 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

5/20 at 3:22 p.m. Alarm call on Shulman Drive.

5/21 at 2:46 p.m. Brush fire on Pine Street.

5/22 at 8:02 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

5/22 at 1:52 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

5/23 at 12:41 p.m. Alarm call on New Meadows Road.

5/23 at 12:54 p.m. Oil spill on Larry Lane.

5/23 at 2:55 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

5/23 at 8:18 p.m. Propane leak on Hope Lane.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 63 calls from May 17-24.