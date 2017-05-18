Brunswick Police Beat: May 19

Arrests

5/10 at 12:29 p.m. Shawnda L. Coffin, 40, of Stone Pillars Lane, Orr’s Island, was arrested on Elm Street by Matthew Nicholson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/11 at 11:46 a.m. Logan A. McDonald, 21, of MacMillian Drive, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/11 at 8:01 p.m. Gregory Harrison, 41, of Potter Street, was arrested on Potter Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/13 at 5:32 p.m. Nick Williams, 38, of Mere Point Road, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/14 at 12:06 a.m. Amber E. Owen, 31, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on outstanding warrants from another agency.

5/14 at 1:01 a.m. Jerrie J. Williams, 45, of Higgins Street, Bath, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/14 at 3:30 p.m. Chynna A. Chase, 19, of Cumberland Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/14 at 7:40 p.m. Aaron Bouchard, 21, of Bostwick Road, was arrested on Bostwick Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

5/16 at 10:12 a.m. Russel R. Thompson, 27, of Independence Drive, was arrested on Turner Street by Officer Justin Dolci on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

5/12 at 5:57 p.m. Robert L. Montalbano, 63, of Long Street, was issued a summons on Long Street by Charles Tompson on a charge of terrorizing.

5/13 at 7:13 a.m. Paul F. Hitchcock, 43, of Rockhaven Drive, West Bath, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

5/10 at 5:11 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

5/10 at 9:53 p.m. Water problem on Basswood Road.

5/10 at 12:12 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

5/11 at 7:51 a.m. Alarm call on Resilient Circle.

5/12 at 6:14 a.m. Chimney fire on Coombs Road.

5/12 at 8:27 a.m. Alarm call on New Meadows Road.

5/12 at 12:46 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

5/13 at 2:58 a.m. Alarm call on Spring Street.

5/13 at 6:31 p.m. Rescue detail on Recompense Lane.

5/13 at 9:03 p.m. Gas leak on Kingfisher Drive.

5/13 at 9:41 p.m. Alarm call on the Androscoggin River.

5/16 at 6:06 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

5/16 at 10:46 a.m. Alarm call on Venture Avenue.

5/16 at 1:23 p.m. Accident at Industrial Parkway and Church Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from May 10-16.