Brunswick Police Beat: May 12

Arrests

5/3 at 6 p.m. Kim M. Bordeleau, 40, of Pinkham Brook Road, Durham, was arrested on School Street by Officer Charles Tompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/3 at 6 p.m. Sonia J. Harold, 42, of School Street, was arrested on School Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.



5/5 at 10:08 p.m. Levi W. Ready, 30, of High Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of disorderly conduct.

5/5 at 10:23 p.m. Amber M. Conrad, 29, was arrested on Bullrock Road by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/6 at 2:09 a.m. Amber M. Conrad, 29, of Bullrock Road, was arrested on Bullrock Road by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating conditions of release.

5/9 at 1:05 p.m. Mechele J. Brown, 50, of Fairway Street, Norway, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Officer Richard Cutliffe on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

5/3 at 7:42 a.m. Meagan J. Marston, 30, of Oakwood Terrace, was issued a summons at Gurnet Road and Pinefields Lane by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/5 at 8:25 a.m. Joshua J. White, 22, of Franklin Parkway, was issued a summons on Franklin Parkway by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/5 at 9:25 a.m. Joshua J. White, 22, of Franklin Parkway, was issued a summons on Grover Lane by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/5 at 5:23 p.m. Dana E. Wallace, 25, of Dam Cove Road, West Bath, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and violating conditions of release.

5/6 at 12:33 a.m. David E. Griffin, 39, of Winter Street, Topsham, was issued a summons at Union Street and Mill Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

5/7 at 5:44 p.m. Ashleigh R. Alves, 25, was issued a summons on Federal Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and criminal mischief.

5/8 at 7:12 p.m. Kimberly M. Cox, 31, of Woodside Road, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Kenneth Bailey on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

5/3 at 2:31 p.m. Oil spill on Bath Road.

5/3 at 4:14 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

5/3 at 6:21 p.m. Power line fire on Perryman Drive.

5/4 at 1:17 p.m. Brush fire on Board Road.

5/4 at 1:22 p.m. Accident at Bath Road and Mallett Park Road.

5/4 at 5:32 p.m. Alarm call on Brian Drive.

5/4 at 7:04 p.m. Alarm call on Libby Lane.



5/5 at 10:40 a.m. Alarm call on Barrows Street.

5/5 at 3:09 p.m. Fire drill on Federal Street.

5/5 at 5:25 p.m. Elevator lockout on College Street.

5/5 at 5:41 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

5/6 at 11:03 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

5/9 at 9:06 a.m. Oil spill on Maine Street.

5/9 at 10:18 a.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

5/9 at 11:12 a.m. Alarm call on Sewall Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 44 calls from May 3-9.