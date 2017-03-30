Brunswick Police Beat: March 31

Arrests

3/23 at 7:40 p.m. Eric R. Morin, 30, of Franklin Parkway, was arrested on Park Row by Officer Cory Iles on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/24 at 12:21 a.m. Allisyn S. Gray, 33, of Peary Drive, was arrested at Spring and McKeen streets by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/24 at 11:49 p.m. Micah A. Naylor, 32, of Elmshade Way, Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Detective Jerrod Verrill on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

3/25 at 12:07 a.m. Channing F. Perry, 33, of Maquoit Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Lt. Paul Hansen on charges of aggravated reckless conduct and possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment.

3/25 at 1:37 a.m. Timothy C. Foster, 29, of Hunter Road, Freeport, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

3/26 at 11:07 p.m. Terrill Gordon, 25, of McLellan Street, was arrested on McLellan Street by Officer Brian Funke on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

3/23 at 1:38 p.m. Thomas L. Vigue, 21, of Grand Army Road, Whitefield, was issued a summons at Coombs Island Cove by Assistant Marine Resources Officer Paul Plummer on a charge of harvesting shellfish without a license.

3/27 at 5:43 p.m. Ronald N. Young III, 29, no address listed, was issued a summons on Orion Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

3/23 at 3:42 p.m. Combustible liquid spill on Cumberland Street.

3/24 at 2:34 p.m. Water problem on Pleasant Street.

3/24 at 4:12 p.m. Alarm call on Stone Street.

3/24 at 8:54 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

3/26 at 1:20 p.m. Alarm call on Union Street.

3/26 at 6:15 p.m. Water problem on Pegasus Street.

3/27 at 6:26 p.m. Alarm call on Columbia Avenue.

3/28 at 6:17 a.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

3/28 at 7:18 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from March 22-28.