Brunswick Police Beat: March 3

Arrests

2/22 at 5:03 p.m. Adam C. Woodson, 22, of James Street, was arrested on James Street by Office Christopher Balestra on a probation hold.

2/23 at 12:30 p.m. Stuart G. Bull, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Officer Garrett Albert on outstanding warrants from another agency.

2/24 at 9:58 a.m. Matthew W. Gailardetz, 25, of Center Street, was arrested at McKeen and Stanwood streets by Detective Jerod Verrill on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/24 at 9:11 p.m. Tyler P. Ciciotte, 20, of Stetson Street, was arrested on Stetson Street by Officer Cory Iles on outstanding warrants from another agency.

2/25 at 12:39 a.m. Russell Myatt, 47, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on Swett Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

2/27 at 10:19 p.m. Baron L. Jones, 31, of Independence Drive, was arrested on River Road and Pleasant Street by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Summonses

3/1 at 4:24 a.m. Crystol A. Quintana, 30, of Beacon Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Beacon Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

Fire calls

2/23 at 7:29 p.m. Alarm call on South Street.

2/23 at 12:48 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

2/23 at 2:00 p.m. Alarm call on Emu Street.

2/24 at 4:30 p.m. Oil spill on Water Street.

2/24 at 11:06 p.m. Medical emergency on Baribeau Drive.

2/25 at 8:15 a.m. Medical check at Pleasant and Stanwood streets.

2/25 at 9:46 p.m. Medical check on Old Portland Road.

2/26 at 9:14 p.m. Alarm call on McKeen Street.

2/26 at 10:22 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 59 calls from Feb. 22-28.