Brunswick Police Beat: March 24

Arrests

3/17 at 11:56 p.m. Eric Horan, 36, of Pine Street, Madison, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/18 at 12:47 a.m. Jacklen C. Leeman, 33, of Tufton Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/19 at 10:10 p.m. David S. Wright, 54, of Middle Street, Bath, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

3/15 at 5:07 p.m. Stephen F. Oliver, 23, of Edgecomb Road, Lisbon Fall, was issued a summons on Church Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/17 at 10:13 p.m. Andrea S Dode, 65, of Pine Hill Drive, Bath, was issued a summons at Bath Road and Jordan Avenue by Office Daniel Sylvain on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

3/20 at 6:49 p.m. Scott A. Patterson, 23, of Bath Road, was issued a summons at Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/21 at 6:31 p.m. Alexandra L. Douglas, 47, of Harpswell Islands Road, was issued a summons at Gurnet and Coombs roads by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

Fire calls

3/15 at 7 a.m. Accident on Maquoit Road.

3/15 at 9:08 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

3/15 at 6:01 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

3/16 at 12:35 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

3/17 at 3:39 a.m. Accident at Columbia and Maine streets.

3/19 at 7:07 p.m. Alarm call on Stone Street.

3/21 at 12:58 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

3/21 at 2:12 p.m. Accident at Cooks Corner.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 65 calls from March 15-21.