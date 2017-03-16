Brunswick Police Beat: March 17

Arrests

3/11 at 11:22 a.m. Jesse A. Keathley, 27, of Pleasant Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Patrick Mahar on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/14 at 1:10 a.m. Dillon T. Smith, 25, of Antietam Street, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/14 at 3:21 p.m. Dennis P. Ford, 55, of Theodore Drive, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/10 at 3:45 a.m. Dana E. Wallace, 25, of Sebasco Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/10 at 9:43 p.m. Donna Wilt, 57, of Valerie Ave., was issued a summons on Tibbets Drive by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of permitting display of a false registration validation device.

3/10 at 10:38 p.m. Kristian S. Flanagan, 25, of Middle Road, Bath, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of criminal mischief.

3/11 at 10:54 p.m. Nolan P. McKeon, 19, of Oakwood Terrace, Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of attaching false license plates.

3/12 at 5:05 p.m. Alexandru Mardari, 25, of North Budd Street, River Grove, Illinois, was issued a summons on View Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating without a license.

3/13 at 7:42 p.m. Matthew D. Kravitz, 70, of Harpswell Islands Road, was issued a summons on Union Street by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/14 at 8:29 p.m. Christopher M. Menchaca, 23, of Monroe Lane, Topsham, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Sgt. Gregory Mears on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

3/8 at 2:54 p.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

3/9 at 3:59 a.m. Accident on Old Bath Road.

3/9 at 3:43 p.m. Accident on Maine Street.

3/9 at 6:48 p.m. Alarm call on Boody Street.

3/10 at 10:35 p.m. Line down at School and Federal streets.

3/11 at 11:26 a.m. Alarm call on Royal Road.

3/13 at 9:15 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/13 at 10:43 p.m. Alarm call on Robinson Ave.

3/14 at 9:29 a.m. Line down on Union Street.

3/14 at 1:02 p.m. Accident on Maine Street and Columbia Ave.

3/14 at 2:35 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/14 at 11:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 51 calls from March 8-14.