Brunswick Police Beat: March 10

Arrests

3/1 at 11:57 p.m. Paul H. Graichen, 64, of Edgefield Lane, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

3/2 at 9:12 p.m. Christy M. Seigfried, 38, of Antietam Street, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Garrett Albert on a charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, and violating conditions of release.

3/4 at 12:39 a.m. Christopher Hedberg, 35, of Garrison Street, was arrested on Sills Drive by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/4 at 2:05 p.m. Harley J. Stanley, 34, of Murch Road, Freeport, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Kenneth Bailey on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating probation.

3/7 at 1:17 p.m. Jeffrey Thomas, 55, of Elm Street, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Garrett Albert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/7 at 3:04 p.m. Derek P. Alves, 30, of Federal Street, was arrested on Station Ave. by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/7 at 8 p.m. John Mikles, 52, of Range Road, was arrested on Range Road and Pleasant Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/2 at 12:09 p.m. Karen Gagne, 51, of Webster Street, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer John Roma on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/5 at 11:04 a.m. Ethan Chase, 18, of Plummer Mill Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

3/3 at 3:10 a.m. Alarm call on Weymouth Street.

3/3 at 4:36 a.m. Check welfare on Pleasant Street.

3/3 at 1:33 p.m. Alarm call on School Street.

3/3 at 2:30 p.m. Alarm call on Weymouth Street.

3/3 at 6:53 p.m. Accident on Maine Street.

3/4 at 3:56 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/4 at 7:24 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/4 at 12:44 p.m. Alarm call on Mere Point Road.

3/6 at 5:19 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/7 at 6:27 a.m. Alarm call on Cedar Street.

3/7 at 7:58 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

3/7 at 3:14 p.m. Alarm call on Noble Street.

3/7 at 4:32 p.m. Alarm call on Neptune Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 47 calls from March 1-8.