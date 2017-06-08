Brunswick Police Beat: June 9

Arrests

6/1 at 12:49 a.m. Kathryn E. Dudley, 47, of Madeline Drive, was arrested on Madeline Drive by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/1 at 8:17 p.m. Ian A. Fitzgerald, 28, of Basin Point Road, Harpswell, was arrested at Bath Road and Sills Drive by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/1 at 8:31 p.m. Jose A. Cruz, 29, of Pleasant Street, Hartland, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/2 at 1:30 a.m. Scott E. Hawkes, 30, of Maine Street, was arrested on Market Lane by Officer Charles Tompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/2 at 1:55 a.m. Evan Benz, 32, of Island Farms Road, Wiscasset, was arrested on Thomas Point Road by Officer Justin Dolci on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/2 at 6:32 p.m. Lance A. Sherman, 40, of Haywood Lane, was arrested on Haywood Lane by Officer Daniel Sylvain on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/2 at 6:36 p.m. Angelo J. Ciciotte, 26, of Mill Street, was arrested on Cushing Street by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/2 at 10:08 p.m. Colby T. Carr, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Brian Funke on charges of violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

6/3 at 12:03 a.m. Stephen E. Sherburne, 30, of East Burrough Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Town Hall Place by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/3 at 10:11 p.m. Ian A. Fitzgerald, 28, of Basin Point Road, Harpswell, was arrested at Elm and Maine streets by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/4 at 1:30 a.m. Shane D. Irish, 30, of Hall Pond Road, Wiscasset, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/5 at 3:41 a.m. Don E. Gilliam, 37, of Ridge Road, Phippsburg, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Garrett Albert on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

5/31 at 8:24 a.m. Assist citizen on Starflower Lane.

6/1 at 3:44 p.m. Alarm call on Woodside Road.

6/1 at 9:16 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

6/2 at 2:54 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/2 at 3:49 p.m. Water problem on Wadsworth Road.

6/3 at 12:43 p.m. Brush fire on Interstate 295.

6/3 at 9:50 p.m. Alarm call on Thornton Way.

6/4 at 9:02 a.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

6/4 at 9:20 p.m. Alarm call on Otter Trace.

6/6 at 4:22 a.m. Alarm call on North Campus Drive.

6/6 at 7:31 a.m. Propane or gas leak on North Campus Drive.

6/6 at 4:29 p.m. Oil spill on Bath Road.

6/6 at 6:14 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 43 calls from May 31 to June 6.