Brunswick Police Beat: June 30

Arrests

6/21 at 6:50 a.m. Colby T. Carr, 27, no address disclosed, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/22 at 2:45 p.m. Eric S. King, 27, of Middle Road, Dresden, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/23 at 4:11 p.m. Joshua J. White, 22, of Franklin Parkway, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Charles Tompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/23 at 8:33 p.m. Anthony S. Radcliffe, 52, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on Maquoit Road by Officer Daniel Sylvain on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/25 at 6:15 p.m. Christopher Brawn Jr., 35, of Gleed Drive, was arrested on Gleed Drive by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/27 at 3:49 p.m. Rebecca A. McKarns, 31, of Shady Lane, Wiscasset, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Patrick Mahar on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/27 at 5:09 p.m. Terrance F. Butler, Jr., 30, of Federal Street, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/21 at 5:21 p.m. Mechele J. Brown, 50, of Community Way, Topsham, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/21 at 5:51 p.m. Gabriel K. Kendall, 25, of Oak Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/21 at 8:56 p.m. Bryan Kemberling, 20, of Chestnut Road, was issued a summons on Chestnut Road by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property and misuse of identification.

6/26 at 6:26 p.m. Nathan D. Barnhart, 18, of Amherst Drive, Derry, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Garrett Albert on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/27 at 9:16 a.m. Kristin M. Van Reenen, 63, of Ward Circle, was issued a summons on Ward Circle by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

Fire calls

6/23 at 1:22 a.m. Alarm call on Mountain Ash Road.

6/23 at 9:53 a.m. Accident at Bath Road and Pine Street.

6/24 at 11:07 a.m. Alarm call on Fox Run Drive.

6/24 at 7:47 p.m. Missing person on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

6/24 at 9 p.m. Brush fire on Old Bath Road.

6/26 at 10:44 a.m. Alarm call on Shulman Drive.

6/26 at 11:15 a.m. Brush fire on U.S. Route 1.

6/26 at 7:32 p.m. Alarm call on Chamberlain Avenue.

6/27 at 10:35 a.m. Alarm call on Pegasus Street.

6/27 at 4:31 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

6/27 at 6:23 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from June 21-27.