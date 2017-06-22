Brunswick Police Beat: June 23

Arrests

6/14 at 2:20 p.m. Melanie A. Goldstein, 43, of Madeline Drive, was arrested on River Road by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/15 at 6:39 p.m. Kathy A. Haycock, 24, of Madeline Drive, was arrested on Madeline Drive by Officer Daniel Sylvain on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/16 at 8:07 p.m. Chantel K. Joy, 25, of Cumberland Street, was arrested on Union Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

6/17 at 1 a.m. Christopher J. Tucker, Tedford Road, Topsham, was arrested on River Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of violating conditions of release.

6/17 at 6:20 p.m. Russell E. Trinka, 31, of Whispering Pines, Topsham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/17 at 10:43 p.m. James P. Smith, 39, of McLellan Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/17 at 10:43 p.m. Colby T. Carr, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/18 at 8:17 p.m. Megan A. McKenney, 33, of Flaral Street, Bath, was arrested on Everett Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of public drinking.

6/20 at 4:43 p.m. John K. Coray, 18, of Hovey Lane, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

6/14 at 7:59 p.m. Jennifer R. Koch, 38, of Antietam Street, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property.

6/18 10:15 p.m. Katie L. Barter, 25, of Noble Avenue, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Balestra on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

6/14 at 2:05 p.m. Alarm call at Seahawk Avenue and Terminal Road.

6/15 at 12:28 p.m. Accident at Pleasant and Webster streets.

6/15 at 9:33 p.m. Accident at Board and Woodward Point roads.

6/16 at 10:38 a.m. Alarm call on Durham Road.

6/17 at 9:44 a.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

6/17 at 11:04 a.m. Alarm call on McKeen Street.

6/17 at 11:09 p.m. Accident on Old Bath Road.

6/18 at 3:15 p.m. Alarm call on Elaine Drive.

6/18 at 4:47 p.m. Alarm call on Perryman Drive.

6/18 at 6:10 p.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

6/18 at 9:01 p.m. Alarm call on Noble Street.

6/19 at 12:50 a.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Street.

6/19 at 4:03 a.m. Alarm call on Cedar Street.

6/19 at 10:04 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

6/19 at 1:57 p.m. Alarm call on Bluegrass Drive.

6/19 at 2 p.m. Alarm call on Belmont Street.

6/19 at 2:45 p.m. Alarm call on Rocky Hill Road.

6/19 at 3:06 p.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

6/20 at 7:37 a.m. Assist citizen on River Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 47 calls from June 14-20.