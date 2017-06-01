Brunswick Police Beat: June 2

Arrests

5/24 at 3:24 p.m. A 17-year-old male, no address listed, was arrested on Elm Street by Lt. Todd Ridlon on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

5/24 at 8:24 p.m. Amy M. McGinty, 35, of Jordan Avenue, was arrested on Jordan Avenue by Officer Brian Funke on charges of domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

5/25 at 9:04 p.m. William D. Hamel, 22, of Ellen Way, Harpswell, was arrested at Gurnet and Coombs Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/26 at 6:05 a.m. Haven J. Willis, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/26 at 7:41 p.m. Rosalyn L. Miller, 31, of River Road, was arrested on River Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/29 at 10:39 a.m. Matthew A. Freeman, 45, of Scarponi Drive, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

5/29 at 4:45 p.m. Derek P. Alves, 30, of Federal Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of violating a protection order, and violating conditions of release.

5/31 at 1:18 a.m. William Kelleher, 32, of Bellevue Street, Keene, New Hampshire, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/26 at 7:22 a.m. Robert Paste, 46, of Weymouth Street, was issued a summons at Weymouth Street and Spring Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

5/27 at 8:21 a.m. Noah M. Hassenpflug, 18, of Jordan Avenue, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Cory Iles on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

5/30 at 7:12 p.m. Hagos T. Jones, 35, of Theodore Drive, was issued a summons at Old Bath and Driscoll roads by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

5/24 at 7:54 a.m. Alarm call on Hacker Road.

5/24 at 8:42 a.m. Alarm call on Neptune Drive.

5/26 at 1:50 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on School Street.

5/26 at 3:41 a.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

5/26 at 3:42 a.m. Alarm call on Pelican Street.

5/26 at 7:10 a.m. Lines down with unattended fire at Hennessey Avenue and Bouchard Drive.

5/26 at 11:26 a.m. Lines down with unattended fire on Board Road.

5/26 at 4:08 p.m. Accident at Bath Road and Federal Street.

5/26 at 4:19 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

5/29 at 5:27 p.m. Oil spill on Medical Center Drive.

5/30 at 12:52 p.m. Accident on Harpswell Road and Leghorn Lane.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from May 24-30.