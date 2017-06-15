Brunswick Police Beat: June 16

Arrests

6/7 at 1:26 p.m. Wendall D. Casler, 39, of Maine Street, Topsham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Patrick Mahar on a probation hold.

6/9 at 3:46 a.m. Elton A. Goldmann, 27, of Thomas Point Road, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Officer Matthew Nicholson on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/9 at 6:53 p.m. Jamie P. Thibodeau, 45, of Long Street, was arrested on Long Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/9 at 11:33 p.m. Ethan M. Ward, 19, of Libby Road, Pownal, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/10 at 8:37 a.m. Frederick J. Schwab, Jr., 45, of Bouchard Drive, was arrested on Bouchard Drive by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

6/13 at 9:41 a.m. Ian A. Fitzgerald, 28, of Basin Point Road, Harpswell, was arrested on U. S. Route 1 by Officr Justin Dolci on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/13 at 10:04 p.m. Christopher J. Tucker, 26, of Tedford Road, Topsham, was arrested at Maine Street and Town Hall Place by Officer Garrett Albert on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/11 at 12:31 a.m. John L. Farmer, 25, of Clayton Point, Harpswell, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

6/7 at 9:19 a.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

6/7 at 10:30 a.m. Alarm call on Venture Avenue.

6/7 at 11:09 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

6/8 at 7:22 a.m. Alarm call on Windward Walk.

6/8 at 8:23 a.m. Gas leak on Bath Road.

6/8 at 9:29 p.m. Water rescue on the Androscoggin River.

6/9 at 12:21 p.m. Line down with fire on Town Hall Place.

6/9 at 1:21 p.m. Water problem on Tibbetts Drive.

6/9 at 6:25 p.m. Accident at McKeen Street and Baribeau Drive.

6/10 at 9:36 a.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

6/10 at 12:08 p.m. Oil spill on Medical Center Drive.

6/10 at 5:08 p.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

6/11 at 11:52 a.m. Accident on Gurnet Road.

6/11 at 2:50 p.m. Line down with fire on Hacker Road.

6/11 at 5:29 p.m. Distress call on Oak Street.

6/12 at 6 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/12 at 12:27 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Maine Street.

6/12 at 2:58 p.m. Accident on Gurnet Road.

6/12 at 7:37 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

6/13 at 8:51 a.m. Assist citizen on Sadler Drive.

6/13 at 10:55 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

6/13 at 2:43 p.m. Accident on Gurnet Road.

6/13 at 2:47 p.m. Alarm call on Tibbetts Drive.

6/13 at 2:52 p.m. Alarm call on Medical Center Drive.

6/13 at 3:09 p.m. Line down with fire on Prices Point Road.

6/13 at 3:34 p.m. Line down with fire at Oak Street and Cushing Street.

6/13 at 3:53 p.m. Elevator lockout on Medical Center Drive.

6/13 at 7:14 p.m. Alarm call on James Street.

6/13 at 8:41 p.m. Alarm call on Zeitler Farm Road.

6/13 at 10:59 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 44 calls from June 7-13.