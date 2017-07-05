Brunswick Police Beat: July 7

Arrests

6/28 at 11:46 p.m. Zachary S. Ferri, 34, of Drummond Point, Bath, was arrested at Mill and Swett streets by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

6/30 at 1:04 p.m. Debra M. Lully, 35, of Cumberland Street, was arrested on Cumberland Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/3 at 9:59 a.m. James D. Ladd, 33, of Moose Trail Drive, West Bath, was arrested on U. S. Route 1 by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/4 at 7:36 a.m. Travis N. Mansir, 19, of Broadway Street, South Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, unlawfully possessing alcohol, possession of marijuana, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/5 at 12:29 a.m. Scott E. Hawkes, 30, of Maine Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Sgt. Gregory Mears on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

Summonses

7/1 at 1:34 p.m. Scott A. Patterson, 23, of Bath Road, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

7/2 at 5:54 p.m. Joanna K. Stilwell, 31, of Chopps Cross Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons at McKeen Street and Stanwood Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

6/28 at 12:26 p.m. Alarm call on Magean Street.

6/29 at 1:44 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

6/29 at 2:05 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

6/30 at 2:01 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

7/1 at 9:46 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

7/1 at 5:38 p.m. Alarm call on Church Road.

7/1 at 11:04 p.m. Accident on Merriconeag Road.

7/2 at 6:17 p.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

7/3 at 4:19 p.m. Oil spill on Bath Road and Sills Drive.

7/4 at 10:27 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill road and Casco Road.

7/4 at 11:39 a.m. Alarm call on Scarlet Sage Way.

7/4 at 10:48 a.m. Brush fire on Old Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from June 27-July 5.