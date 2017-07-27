Brunswick Police Beat: July 28

Arrests

7/20 at 11:24 a.m. Duane S. Wilson, 35, of Pleasant Street, Mechanic Falls, was arrested on River Road by Officer Richard Cutliffe on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/21 at 11:23 p.m. Adam G. Defio, 23, of Gilman Avenue, was arrested on Gilman Avenue by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failure to provide a correct name, address, and date of birth, and failure to stop for a police officer.

7/24 at 1:36 a.m. Terrance F. Butler, Jr., 30, of Federal Street, was arrested on Bank Street by Sgt. Gregory Mears on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/22 at 10:04 p.m. Lindsay N. Garza, 21, of Patricia Drive, Topsham, was arrested on Davis Court by Officer Brian Funke on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/24 at 4:12 p.m. William D. Page, 29, of Davis Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Jerod Verrill on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/24 at 11:21 p.m. David Cox, 32, of North Avenue, Sanford, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating under the influence and operating after habitual offender license revocation.

7/25 at 10:57 a.m. Kayla Donovan, 25, of Blueberry Hill, Georgetown, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

7/25 at 10:57 a.m. Shawn F. Toothaker, 39, of Long Point Road, Harpswell, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/23 at 11:27 p.m. Terrance F. Butler, Jr., 30, of Federal Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of violating conditions of release.

7/22 at 4:17 a.m. Russell P. Williams, 62, of Cushing Street, was issued a summons on Cushing Street by Officer John Roma on a charge of assault.

7/25 at 1:06 p.m. Heather A. Davis, 33, of Mill Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Kenneth Bailey on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

7/20 at 11:46 a.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

7/20 at 12:29 p.m. Chimney fire on Longfellow Avenue.

7/20 at 2:05 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

7/20 at 4:59 p.m. Brush fire on Varney Road.

7/20 at 9:11 p.m. Alarm call on Governor’s Way.

7/20 at 9:42 p.m. Check welfare on Baribeau Drive.

7/21 at 6:16 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

7/21 at 8:44 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

7/21 at 10:19 a.m. Alarm call on Merrymeeting Road.

7/21 at 5:06 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

7/21 at 11:12 p.m. Alarm call on South Campus Drive.

7/23 at 11:30 a.m. Brush fire on Tibbetts Drive.

7/23 at 12:15 p.m. Brush fire on Intrepid Circle.

7/23 at 5:52 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

7/24 at 7:14 a.m. Alarm call on Hennessey Avenue.

7/24 at 2:47 p.m. Accident at Old Portland and Durham roads.

7/24 at 5:04 p.m. Gas leak on Farley Road.

7/24 at 5:45 p.m. Accident on Gurnet Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 42 calls from July 19-25.