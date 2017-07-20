Brunswick Police Beat: July 21

Arrests

7/14 at 1:53 p.m. Jessica M. Brown, 25, of Winter Street, Topsham, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/14 at 4:14 p.m. Eric J. Watson, 34, of Main Street, Topsham, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of violating a protection order.

7/16 at 7:45 p.m. Donald D. Duncan, 57, of Forrest Terrace, was arrested on Noble Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/17 at 11:23 p.m. John J. Thompson, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing.

7/18 at 7:48 p.m. Christopher L. Lunt, 25, of Harpswell Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and stalking.

Summonses

7/15 at 7:05 p.m. Stacey L. Bean, 34, of Kyle Street, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more and violating conditions of release.

7/15 at 7:53 p.m. John B. Booth, 22, of Beverly Drive, was issued a summons at Bath and Old Bath roads by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of driving to endanger and operating without a license.

7/15 at 10:55 p.m. Jarod J. Donathan, 34, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Cory Iles on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

7/15 at 11:18 p.m. Jarod J. Donathan, 34, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon, on Bath Road by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by deception.

7/15 11:53 p.m. Elizabeth A. Staples, 25, of Faye Street, Topsham, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on charges of violation of conditions of release, and the sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

7/17 at 7:58 a.m. Russell E. Trinka, 31, of Whispering Pines, Topsham, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

7/12 at 1:12 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

7/12 at 2:28 p.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

7/12 at 9:21 p.m. Alarm call on Stone Street.

7/12 at 2:35 a.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

7/13 at 11:49 a.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

7/13 at 3:07 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

7/13 at 4:02 p.m. Accident on Church Road.

7/14 at 9:31 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

7/16 at 6:03 p.m. Alarm call on Bowdoin Street.

7/18 at 1:30 p.m. Alarm call on Belmont Street.

7/18 at 6:52 a.m. Alarm call on Maquoit Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from July 12-18.