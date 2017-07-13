Brunswick Police Beat: July 14

Arrests

7/5 at 7:44 p.m. Everett J. Reichert, 30, of Moore Avenue, was arrested on Moore Avenue by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

7/6 at 8:56 p.m. Jay K. Jeffrey, 31, of Adams Road, was arrested on Meadow Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, reckless conduct and driving to endanger.

7/8 at 10:19 p.m. James E. Kelley, 41, of Rustic Lane, Lyman, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and driving in the wrong direction on a one-way roadway.

7/9 at 1:34 a.m. Tyler M. Stemp, 19, of High Street, Bath, was arrested on Harpswell Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/10 at 9:08 p.m. Anthony S. Radcliffe, 52, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on Dunning Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of violating conditions of release, and violating a protection order.

Summonses

7/7 at 5:54 p.m. David P. McCobb, 61, of Rachel Carson Way, Ithaca, New York, was issued a summons on Baribeau Drive and Columbia Avenue by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating without a license.

7/8 at 1:34 a.m. Danzel T. Ellis, 20, of Trufant Street, Bath, was issued a summons at Cushing and Mill streets by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

7/5 at 10:06 a.m. Alarm call on Collinsbrook Road.

7/5 at 1:02 p.m. Alarm call on Orion Street.

7/5 at 1:03 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

7/6 at 12:22 p.m. Fire on Bath Road

7/6 at 1:46 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

7/6 at 4:16 p.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

7/7 at 10:09 a.m. Alarm call on Echo Road.

7/8 at 7:47 a.m. Alarm call on Neptune Drive.

7/8 at 11:08 a.m. Disabled vehicle on Interstate 295.

7/8 at 12:23 p.m. Brush fire on north-bound ramp to U.S. Route 1.

7/11 at 2:33 p.m. Assist citizen on Pleasant Street.

7/11 at 10:26 p.m. Brush fire at Palmer Street and Greenwood Road.

7/12 at 12:06 a.m. Alarm call on Cedar Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from July 6-12.