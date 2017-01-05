Brunswick Police Beat: Jan. 6

Arrests

12/29 at 2:13 a.m. Alexander M. Reny, 18, of Mountain Ash Avenue, was arrested on Polar Loop by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and illegal possession and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

12/29 at 11:44 p.m. Joe D. Vereen, 33, of Mill Street, was arrested on Mill Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a outstanding warrants from another agency.

12/30 at 6:16 p.m. James P. Smith, 38, of Maine Street, Topsham, was arrested on Stone Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/3 at 7:34 p.m. Joshua D. Barker, 36, of Lynch Street, was arrested on Lynch Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of aggravated assault.

1/3 at 11:38 p.m. Benjamin Woofard, 26, of Harriet Street, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/29 at 2:13 a.m. David C. Holt III, 18, of Quaker Meeting House Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Polar Loop by Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor on a charge of a illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

12/30 at 11:59 p.m. Howard E. Taylor, 49, of Bath Road, Bath, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of attaching false license plates, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection certificate and failing to produce evidence of vehicle insurance.

12/31 at 9:38 p.m. Alison D. Sweeney, 24, of Barrys Mill Road, Bath, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road and Forrestal Drive by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/31 at 11:13 p.m. Thomas W. Curtis, 64, of River Road, was arrested on River Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/1 at 1:17 a.m. Lucas S. Stevenson, 21, of Bridge Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/1 at 6:13 a.m. Laughlynn Bragg, 22, of Mill Street, was arrested on Mill Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of violating conditions of a release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Fire calls

12/29 at 11:54 a.m. Accident on Bath Road.

12/30 at 12:50 p.m. Accident at Maine Street and Maquoit Road.

1/2 at 9:42 a.m. Accident on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 61 calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.