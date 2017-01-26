Brunswick Police Beat: Jan. 27

Arrests

1/18 at 11:48 a.m. Devon L. McPhail, 18, of Hacker Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/18 at 11:57 p.m. Safia Hassan, 21, of Bayside Terrace, was arrested on Old Bath Road by Lt. Paul Hansen on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/19 at 9:59 p.m. Suzan D. Heros, 62, of River Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevizc on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/20 at 5:02 p.m. Amber M. Greene, 29, of Oak Street, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/21 at 1 a.m. Shawn B. Murphy, 37, of Smith Avenue, Greenville, Rhode Island, was arrested at Maine and Bank streets by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/21 at 3:02 p.m. Derek P. Alves, 30, of Federal Street, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of violating a protector order, criminal mischief and harassment.

1/21 at 5:10 p.m. Kristie L. Gaines, 37, of Cobb Road, Bath, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Lt. Paul Hansen on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

1/21 at 11:34 p.m. Richard E. Gagne, 44, or Franklin Street, was arrested on Mill Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of violating conditions of release, and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/22 at 8:10 p.m. Dustin S. Dyer, 25, of Litchfield Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Garrett Albert on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/22 at 8:40 p.m. Shane M. Burnham, 31, of Haven Road, Windham, was arrested on Dillios Drive by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/22 at 11:16 p.m. Shane M. Burnham, 31, of Haven Road, Windham, was arrested on Dillios Drive by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/23 at 2:31 p.m. Wendell D. Casler, 39, of Maine Street, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Jerod Verril on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/19 at 9:46 p.m. Elizabeth J. Trefethen, 29, of Watkins Shores Road, Casco, was issued a summons at Maine and Cabot streets by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/20 at 9:34 p.m. John E. Vigue, 53, of Main Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

1/19 at 1:02 p.m. Alarm call on Weed Way.

1/19 at 7:06 p.m. Alarm call on Renshaw Drive.

1/20 at 7:33 a.m. Alarm call on Birch Meadow Road.

1/20 at 6:51 p.m. Alarm call on Old Pennelville Road.

1/21 at 9:56 a.m. Alarm call on Mere Point Road.

1/23 at 2:29 p.m. Accident at Maine and McKeen streets.

1/23 at 4:27 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

1/24 at 4:57 a.m. Alarm call on Stimpson Street.

1/24 at 3:19 p.m. Power line down on Pleasant Street.

1/24 at 5:12 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

1/24 at 5:59 p.m. Accident on Page Street.

1/24 at 6:04 p.m. Power line down on Woodside Road.

1/24 at 7:02 p.m. Alarm call on College Street.

1/24 at 9:07 p.m. Power line down on Madeline Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 49 calls from Jan. 18-25.