Brunswick Police Beat: Jan. 20

Arrests

1/11 at 9:02 a.m. Zachary T. Raubeson, 21, of Lunt Road, was arrested on Bostwick Road by Officer John Roma on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/11 at 5:49 p.m. Sebastian R. Demers, 25, of Granite Street, Yarmouth, was arrested by Matthew Nicholson on Bath Road on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender license revocation, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/11 at 11:02 p.m. Blake Penatzer, 25, of Wildwood Drive, Lewiston, was arrested on Gilman Avenue by Officer Jonathan O’Connor on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/13 at 7:32 p.m. Curtis Q. Lefebvre, 29, of Wermuth Road, South Portland, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of failure to register vehicle and operating without a license.

1/14 at 8:32 a.m. Adalberto W. Rodriguez, Jr., 21, of 5th Street Circle, Bradenston, FL, was arrested on Garrison Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on charges of being a fugitive from justice and theft by receiving stolen property.

1/14 at 9:30 p.m. Amy L. Desjardins, 37, of Oak Street, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/14 at 10:48 p.m. Kim E. Wentworth, 33, of Swett Street, by arrested on Swett Street by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/15 at 12:22 a.m. Lucas Haines, 24, of Thompson Street, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/15 at 10:14 p.m. Christy M. Siegfried, 38, of Antietam Street, was arrested on Antietam Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/16 at 12:21 a.m. Laughlynn C. Bragg, 22, of Mill Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/12 at 6:37 p.m. Peter J. Koble, 18, of Grove Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/12 at 6:37 p.m. Christopher G. Fortin, 27, of Grove Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/13 at 2:56 p.m. Jami M. Oliver, 24, of Hidden Drive, West Bath, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/15 at 8:02 a.m. Joseph D. Wilson, 28, of Rideout Lane, Gardiner, was issued a summons on Baybridge Road by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of operating operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/12 at 11:16 a.m. Alarm call at Medical Center Drive.

1/13 at 7:00 a.m. Accident on Old Portland Road.

1/13 at 1:35 p.m. Alarm call on Theodore Drive.

1/14 at 5:16 p.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

1/16 at 12:26 p.m. Alarm call on Hirams Point Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 48 calls from Jan. 11-17.