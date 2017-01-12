Brunswick Police Beat: Jan. 13

Arrests

1/4 at 5:53 p.m. Paul H. Graichen, 64, of Edgefield Lane, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/5 at 2:25 p.m. Christy M. Siegfried, 38, of Antietam Street, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Justin Dolci on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/8 at 12:53 a.m. Gina L. Garziano, 21, of Wood Street, Lewiston, was arrested at Maine and Pleasant streets by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/8 at 5:52 p.m. Jesse R. Gauvin, 39, of Primrose Lane, was arrested on Tibbets Drive by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/10 at 6:20 p.m. Amanda J. Whitworth, 34, of Krampf Circle, was arrested on Maquoit Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

1/5 at 4:59 p.m. Miranda R. Caron, 26, of Leighton Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Tibbets Drive by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/5 at 5:02 p.m. Paul H. Graichen, 64, of Edgefield Lane, was issued a summons on Old Bath Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of theft of services.

1/6 at 12:37 a.m. John J. Murphy, 34, of Drifters Lane, Woolwich, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/7 at 9:46 p.m. Theodore Soto, 31, of Heath Lane, Bath, was issued a summons on River Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/7 at 10:07 p.m. Jeremy Hart, 31, of Tedford Road, Topsham, was issued a summons at River Road and Pleasant Street by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

1/8 at 10:14 p.m. Cory Higgins, 20, of Eaglebrook Lane, was issued a summons on Eaglebrook Lane by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

1/4 at 7:08 a.m. Accident on Maine Street.

1/5 at 3:54 p.m. Collision on Old Portland Road.

1/9 at 5:15 p.m. Alarm call on Barrows Street.

1/9 at 6:25 p.m. Accident at Bath and Old Bath roads.

1/10 at 8:50 a.m. Vehicle assistance on Maine Street.

1/10 at 10:12 p.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

1/10 at 11:32 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 53 calls from Jan. 4-10.