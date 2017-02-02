Brunswick Police Beat: Feb. 3

Arrests

1/25 at 2:07 p.m. Scott W. Morrison, 41, of Stevens Lane, Farmingdale, was arrested on Thomas Point Beach by Marine Patrol Officer Paul Plummer on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/25 at 7:50 p.m. Jason R. Lavoie, 39, of South Street, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/27 at 8:57 p.m. Russell L. Myatt, 47, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on Dilios Drive by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/28 at 12:47 a.m. Sandra L. Laurelez, 53, of Tedford Street, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/30 at 8:37 p.m. Bryan D. Wilson, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Davis Court by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of refusing to sign a criminal summons.

1/31 at 5:17 p.m. Daniel C. Saunders, 52, of Pit Road, Phippsburg, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/25 at 7:50 p.m. Jessica M. Garland, 36, of Crowly Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/26 at 4:35 p.m. Shayann Hamilton, 22, of Perryman Drive, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/27 at 8:31 p.m. Tara L. Boore, 32, of Valerie Ave, was issued a summons on Tibbets Drive by Officer Kerry Wologevicz on charges of failing to provide correct name, address, and date of birth, and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/29 at 7:24 p.m. Raymond A. Asselin, 22, of Pooler Pit Road, Wiscasset, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/30 at 8:37 p.m. Bryan D. Wilson, 25, no address listed, was issued a summons on Davis Court by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of criminal mischief.

1/31 at 9:17 p.m. Scott A. Morrell, 59, of U.S. Route 1, Robbinston, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

1/25 at 10:03 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

1/26 at 1:45 p.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

1/26 at 2:17 p.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

1/26 at 11:11 p.m. Alarm call on South Street.

1/27 at 5:25 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

1/30 at 11:14 a.m. Alarm call on Station Avenue.

1/30 at 1:41 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

1/30 at 7:37 p.m. Alarm call on Jordan Ave.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 41 calls from Jan. 25-31.