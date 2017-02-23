Brunswick Police Beat: Feb. 24

Arrests

2/18 at 1:19 a.m. Taylor M. Smith, 27, of North Street, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Detective Jerod Verrill on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/20 at 6:18 p.m. Joshua J. Robbins, 35, of Dunning Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

2/16 at 4:57 p.m. Louisa B. Mead, 58, of Juniper Drive, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

2/17 at 10:04 p.m. Michael F. Gallo, 30, of Middle Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons on Jordan Ave. by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

2/17 at 11:24 p.m. Logan L. Landry, 25, of Litchfield Road, Freeport, was issued a summons at Maine and Elm streets by Detective Jerod Verrill on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/18 at 10:08 a.m. Kaitlin E. Silva, 24, of Heath Lane, Bath, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Justin Dolci on charges of violating conditions of release, operating with a suspended or revoked license, failure to register vehicle and attaching false license plates.

2/18 at 11:38 p.m. Katy N. McCoy, 34, of Lincoln Street, was issued a summons at Maine and Page streets by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

2/19 at 12:23 a.m. Jacob D. Deppmeyer, 23, of Windjammer Way, Bath, was issued a summons on Center Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/21 at 8:30 a.m. Devan R. Knight, 28, of Hope Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

2/21 at 8:16 p.m. Lindsay Tingle, 21, of Pasture Way, was issued a summons at Durham and Hacker roads by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

2/15 at 5:49 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/15 at 7:34 p.m. Accident on Old Bath Road.

2/16 at 6:27 a.m. Line down with fire on Bouchard Drive.

2/16 at 7:50 a.m. Chimney fire on Hacker Road.

2/16 at 10:15 a.m. Gas fumes at Coffin Elementary School.

2/16 at 1:06 p.m. Gas fumes at Kramf Circle.

2/16 at 2:05 p.m. Alarm call at Region 10 School.

2/16 at 11:08 p.m. Gas leak on Mountain Ash Avenue.

2/17 at 7:08 a.m. Alarm call on Meadow Road.

2/17 at 9:35 a.m. Alarm call on Leavitt Drive.

2/17 at 11:52 a.m. Alarm call on Mallett Park Road.

2/17 at 4:51 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

2/18 at 11:20 a.m. Water problem on Laurel Road.

2/18 at 1:52 p.m. Elevator lock-out on Pleasant Street.

2/19 at 7:25 a.m. Car roll over on Pleasant Street.

2/19 at 7:27 a.m. Alarm call on Cumberland Street.

2/21 at 3:21 a.m. Alarm call on Justamere Road.

2/21 at 12:36 p.m. Chimney fire on Range Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 60 calls from Feb. 15-22.