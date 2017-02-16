Brunswick Police Beat: Feb. 17

Arrests

2/8 at 11:52 a.m. Rebecca L. Puemape, 21, of High Street, was arrested on Mere Point Road by Officer John Roma on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/8 at 9:46 p.m. Joshua Z. Thomas, 21, of Winter Street, Topsham, was arrested at Federal Street and Jordan Avenue by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/8 at 9:46 p.m. Randy L. Salley, 37, of School Street, was arrested at Federal Street and Jordan Avenue by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/10 at 10:34 p.m. Miranda J. Kennedy, 43, of 6th Avenue, Terre Haute, Indiana, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Garrett Albert on a charge of violating a protection order.

2/11 at 1:15 a.m. Springly R. Bernier, 33, of Bernier Lane, Harpswell, was arrested on Harpswell Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/14 at 12:29 p.m. Eric L. Farnham, 49, of Primrose Lane, was arrested on Primrose Lane by Officer Garrett Albert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/14 at 4:25 p.m. Lawrence W. Tyrrell, 61, of Beaver Pond Road, was arrested on Harpswell Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/14 at 10:35 p.m. Frances T. Butler, Jr., 30, of Maine Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

2/11 at 2:22 p.m. Jordan Olson, 19, of Maquoit Road, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Detective William Moir on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/14 at 5:42 p.m. Daniel Gagne, 65, of Mason Street, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

2/8 at 8:10 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/9 at 11:08 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/10 at 5:07 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/10 at 7:39 a.m. Alarm call on Industrial Parkway.

2/10 at 12:36 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/10 at 3:15 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

2/10 at 7:17 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Street.

2/10 at 9:29 p.m. Chimney fire on Maiden Lane.

2/11 at 7:17 a.m. Alarm call on Turner Street.

2/11 at 11:33 p.m. Alarm call on College Street.

2/13 at 6:45 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

2/13 at 8:42 a.m. Alarm call on Front Street.

2/14 at 7:25 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Feb. 8-14.