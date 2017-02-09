Brunswick Police Beat: Feb. 10

Arrests

2/4 at 12:58 a.m. Chelsea A. O’Brien, 27, of Main Street, South Freeport, was arrested at Maine and Page streets by Officer Christopher Balestra on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/4 at 9:19 p.m. Rochelle O. Maderal, 18, of Windward Walk, was arrested at Cumberland and Mill streets by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

2/6 at 12:27 a.m. Teresa E. Pastore, 24, of First Street, Lewiston, was arrested at Route 196 and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kerry Wologevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/6 at 5:48 p.m. Elton A. Goldmann, 27, of Franklin Parkway, was arrested on Franklin Parkway by Office Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/7 at 4:11 p.m. Joshua A. McInnis, 34, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Officer Charles Thompson on charges of violating conditions of release and failing to report, and a probation hold.

2/7 at 11:51 p.m. Jeremiah J. Munsey, 22, of Center Street, Bowdoinham, was arrested on School Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/7 at 11:51 p.m. Casey J. McEnery, 24, of Bowie Hill Road, Durham, was arrested on School Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on charges of burglary, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and theft by unauthorized taking.

2/7 at 11:51 p.m. Damian A. Grubb, 18, of Harmony Hill Road, Topsham, was arrested on School Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on charges of burglary, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

2/3 at 6:42 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

2/1 at 7:39 a.m. Accident at Pleasant Hill and Highland roads.

2/1 at 10:57 a.m. Alarm call on Libby Lane.

2/1 at 7:45 p.m. Accident at Maine and Page streets.

2/2 at 9:24 a.m. Fire drill on Maine Street.

2/2 at 7:21 p.m. Hypodermic needle disposal on Bath Road.

2/5 at 2:01 p.m. Alarm call on Jonathan Street.

2/5 at 5:16 p.m. Alarm call on Lunt Road.

2/6 at 2:57 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road

2/6 at 11:14 a.m. Check welfare on Mill Street.

2/6 at 12:52 p.m. Gas leak on Church Road.

2/6 at 8:40 p.m. Alarm call at on Maine Street.

2/7 at 9:04 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/8 at 1:10 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 48 called from Feb. 1-7.