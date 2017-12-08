Brunswick Police Beat: Dec. 8

Arrests

12/1 at 12:30 a.m. Matthew Herrick, 19, of Western Avenue in Auburn, was arrested at Stanwood Street by Lt. Paul Hansen on charges of an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/2 at 10:12 p.m. Cassandra A. Crain, 21, of Dunning Street, was arrested at Aki Japanese Cuisine on Maine Street by Lt. Lynne Doucette on charges of an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/6 at 12:55 a.m. Jessica Marie Babine, 35, of Perryman Drive, was arrested at Perryman Drive by Sgt. Edward Yurek on charges of an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

11/30 at 4:16 p.m. Timothy A. Mercado Gatlin was issued a summons at the Walmart on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Kerry P. Wolongevicz on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/2 at 10:12 p.m. Taylor Bright, 20, of Stovers Point Road in Harpswell, was issued a summons at Aki Japanese Cuisine on Maine Street by Lt. Lynne Doucette on charges of a minor having false identification.

12/2 at 10:55 p.m. Drew W. Chamberlin, 20, of Charlotte Drive in Falmouth, was issued a summons on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Fire Calls

11/29 at 7:16 a.m. Alarm call at Station Avenue.

11/29 at 12:53 p.m. Line down with fire at Spring Street.

11/29 at 3:55 p.m. Alarm call at Coffin Elementary School.

11/29 at 7:06 p.m. Alarm call at Bath Road.

11/29 at 10:09 p.m. Alarm call at Coffin Elementary School.

11/30 at 9:49 a.m. Outside fire at the Best Western on Gurnet Road.

12/2 at 7:49 a.m. Accident at the Northbound Old Bath Road overpass on Route 1.

EMS

Brunswick Emergency Medical Services responded to 44 calls from Nov. 29-Dec. 6.