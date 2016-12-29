Brunswick Police Beat: Dec. 30

Arrests

12/22 at 1:06 a.m. Stefan McIntyre, 27, no address listed, of Biddeford, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Daniel Herbert on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12/23 at 1:28 a.m. Theodore Yates, 31, of Beaver Pond Road, was arrested on Beaver Pond Road by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of aggravated assault.

12/24 at 11:41 a.m. Neftaly Sarabia, 26, of Theodore Drive, was arrested on Theodore Drive by Officer Daniel Sylvain charges of aggravated assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

Summonses

12/22 at 6:58 p.m. Thomas F. Knowlton, 57, no address listed, was issued a summons on Union Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

12/22 at 2:16 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/22 at 2:24 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/22 at 5:19 p.m. Accident on Hacker Road.

12/23 at 8:32 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/23 at 4:45 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/26 at 10:15 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 39 calls from Dec. 21-28.