Brunswick Police Beat: Dec. 23

Arrests

12/14 at 11:27 p.m. Audrey L. Sawyer, 22, of Long Street, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/16 at 9:07 p.m. Jacqueline M. Carpenter Young, 21, of Cottage Street, Bath, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Paul Hansen on a charge of robbery.

12/16 at 9:07 p.m. Shawn Cook, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Paul Hansen on a charge of robbery.

12/17 at 10:21 p.m. Walter S. Kruse, 50, of Jenny Street, Dresden, was arrested on Maine Street by Office Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.

12/18 at 10:16 p.m. Crystal M. Pare, of Raiche Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/18 at 10:43 p.m. David S. Wright, 54, of Middle Street, Bath, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Mathew Nicholson on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/20 at 12:36 a.m. Jeremiah C. Shirrmacher, 32, of Wood Street, Topsham, was arrested at Maine and Mason streets by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/21 at 1:10 a.m. Derrick P. Mergist, 35, of Christina Lane, Richmond, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Daniel Herbert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

12/14 at 4:27 p.m. Tanya L. Ensweiler, 44, of Enterprise Drive, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of unlawful possession of a unscheduled drug.

12/20 at 2:56 a.m. Oram P. Young, 62, of Garrison Street, was issued a summons at the Polar Loop by by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

12/14 at 8:53 a.m. Fire drill at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School.

12/14 at 2:00 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/15 at 1:55 p.m. Accident at Maine Street and Bath Road.

12/17 at 3:44 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

12/18 at 8:35 a.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

12/18 at 10:08 a.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

12/19 at 1:36 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

12/20 at 11:17 a.m. Alarm call on Jupiter Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 64 calls between Dec. 14-21.