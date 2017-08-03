Brunswick Police Beat: Aug. 4

Arrests

7/27 at 3:51 p.m. Monica M. Foss, 19, of Adams Court, Bath, was arrested on Swett Street by Officer Patrick Mahar on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and endangering the welfare of a child.

7/27 at 5:55 p.m. Timothy B. Pinette, 36, of Bunny Lane, Topsham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/27 at 5:55 p.m. James E. Toothaker, 31, of Congress Circle, Topsham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/27 at 6:40 p.m. William Ouellette, 29, of Union Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

7/28 at 12:02 p.m. Haven J. Willis, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer John Roma on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

7/28 at 4:53 p.m. Amanda M. Mitchell, 30, of George Wright Road, Woolwich, was arrested on James Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/30 at 7:11 p.m. Peter C. Black, 40, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/1 at 11:08 a.m. Mark Merrill, 48, of Casco Road, was arrested on Greenwood Road by Officer John Roma on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/1 at 6:08 p.m. Margaret A. Butler, 52, of Federal Street, was arrested at Bath Road and Federal Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/30 at 9 p.m. Taylor B. Arnold, 25, of Wheeler Park, was issued a summons at Wheeler Park by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

7/26 at 6:59 a.m. Accident on Brackett Road.

7/26 at 8:04 a.m. Gas leak on High Street.

7/26 at 10:58 a.m. Accident on Cushing and Cumberland streets.

7/26 at 12:21 p.m. Alarm call on Sewall Street.

7/26 at 1:33 p.m. Alarm call on Carriage Lane.

7/26 at 1:40 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

7/26 at 2:41 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/26 at 3:44 p.m. Line down with fire on Gurnet Road.

7/26 at 7:14 p.m. Brush fire on Allen Road.

7/29 at 5:16 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

7/29 at 8:54 a.m. Alarm call on Mere Point road.

7/29 at 2:05 p.m. Alarm call on Pepperberry Path.

7/29 at 8:53 p.m. Alarm call on Greenwood Road.

7/29 at 10:15 p.m. Brush fire on Greenwood Road.

7/30 at 4:17 p.m. Accident on Raymond Road.

7/31 at 10 a.m. Alarm call on Water Street.

7/31 at 12:39 p.m. Alarm call on Noble Street.

8/1 at 1:36 p.m. Accident at Pleasant and Cushing streets.

8/1 at 2:33 p.m. Accident on Mere Point Road.

8/1 at 3:31 p.m. Alarm call on Scarponi Drive.

8/1 at 3:42 p.m. Dumpster or trash call on Swett Street.

8/1 at 7:06 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Street.

8/1 at 10:53 p.m. Accident at Thomas Point and Meadow roads.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 64 calls from July 26 to Aug. 2.