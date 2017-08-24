Brunswick Police Beat: Aug. 25

Arrests

8/12 at 7:44 p.m. Colby T. Carr, 28, of Cumberland Street, was arrested at Cushing Street and Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/17 at 10:37 p.m. Jeffrey L. Thomas, 55, of Elm Street, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Brandon Curtis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/17 at 4:56 p.m. John J. Murphy, 35, of Drifters Lane, Woolwich, was arrested on Thomas Point Road by Officer Charles Tompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/17 at 9:49 p.m. William P. Hartley, 33, of Independence Drive, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of robbery.

8/17 at 10:31 p.m. Corey Alexander, 39, of Ridge Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Garrett Albert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/19 at 1:32 a.m. Justin R. Nezol, 25, of Meadow Road, Durham, was arrested at Maine Street and Mason Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/19 at 8:21 a.m. Kelly A. Cavallaro, 31, of Centre Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Justin Dolci on Interstate 295 on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/19 at 10:38 a.m. Kyle T. Rivers, 25, of Timber Knoll Drive, Bear, Delaware, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Jerod Verrill on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

8/19 9:22 p.m. Samantha D. Schrader, 22, of Old Middlesex Road, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/20 at 5:41 p.m. John T. Moore, 39, of Madeline Drive, was arrested n Old Portland Road by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/22 at 9:02 a.m. Kyle A. Braun, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Mill Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of aggravated forgery, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault.

Summonses



8/16 at 8 p.m. Ashley M. William, 27, of Intrepid Circle, was issued a summons at Bath Road and Jordan Avenue by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating after license suspension.

8/19 at 9:22 p.m. Angelo J. Ciciotte, 26, no address listed, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Maine Street on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

8/17 at 1:59 p.m. Accident on Mason Street.

8/17 at 2:50 p.m. Alarm call on Orion Street.

8/17 at 3:48 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

8/17 at 6:41 p.m. Water problem on Baybridge Road.

8/17 at 7:41 p.m. Dumpster fire on Merrymeeting Road.

8/17 at 8:11 p.m. Alarm call at Bio Energy Way and Orion Street.

8/17 at 9:38 p.m. Brush fire at Greenwood Road and Church Road.

8/18 at 11:41 a.m. Alarm call on Hacker Road.

8/18 at 12:57 p.m. Alarm call on Mere Point Road.

8/18 at 8:55 p.m. Line down with fire on Bath Road.

8/19 at 8:45 p.m. Accident on Thomas Point Road.

8/19 at 8:35 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

8/19 at 12:32 p.m. Accident on US Route 1.

8/22 at 8:08 a.m. Alarm call on Beaver Pond Road.

8/22 at 8:13 a.m. Accident at Federal and Mason Street.

8/22 at 9:46 p.m. Alarm call on Boody Street.

8/22 at 1:01 p.m. Alarm call on Greenwood Road.

8/23 at 2:51 a.m. Alarm call on Stanwood Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 44 calls from Aug. 16-23.