Brunswick Police Beat: Aug. 18

Arrests

8/9 at 12:36 p.m. Steven W. Dunlavey, 49, of Swamp Road, Durham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/11 at 12:06 p.m. Danielle N. Chase, 28, of Katie Lane, Topsham, was arrested on Cushing Street by Officer Brandon Curtis on charges of domestic violence assault, and obstructing the report of a crime.

8/12 at 4:38 a.m. Obidimma Chukwujiorah, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Brian Funke on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/12 at 11:05 a.m. Donal D. Duncan, 57, of Forrest Terrace, was arrested on McKeen Street by Officer Nicholas Bedard on charges of operating under the influence, failing to stop for an officer, and violating conditions of release.

8/12 at 11:10 p.m. Russell P. Williams, 62, of Cushing Street, was arrested at Maine Street and Center Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of drinking in public.

8/13 at 11:53 a.m. Rocky Ross, 28, of Goddard Street, Bath, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/14 at 1:19 p.m. Damion L. Fincher, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/14 at 9:31 p.m. Christopher L. McKenney, 25, of Cumberland Street, was arrested on School Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/14 at 9:37 p.m. Patrick D. Doyle, 26, of Webster Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Katherine Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on charges of violating conditions of release.

8/14 at 11:24 p.m. Lindsay E. Eck, 21, of Range Road, was arrested on the southbound Exit 28 off-ramp of Interstate 295 by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/15 at 3:26 p.m. William Upthegrove, 63, of Valerie Avenue, was arrested on Valerie Avenue by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Summonses

8/15 at 6:56 a.m. Kody I. Mackenzie, 18, of High Street, Bath, was issued a summons at Gurnet Road and Coombs Road by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of criminal speeding.

8/15 at 4:50 p.m. Jacob Cloutier, 20, of Crest Avenue, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of possession of marijuana, and illegal transportation of drugs by a minor.

Fire calls

8/9 at 12:38 p.m. Line down with fire on Jordan Avenue.

8/9 at 12:53 p.m. Line down with fire on Jordan Avenue.

8/10 at 10:01 a.m. Alarm call on Moore Avenue.

8/10 at 12:53 p.m. Accident on Maine Street.

8/10 at 2:19 p.m. Alarm call on Station Avenue.

8/10 at 3:12 p.m. Brush fire on Gallows Island.

8/10 at 4:04 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/10 at 4:24 p.m. Accident at Route 1 and Route 196.

8/10 at 5:07 p.m. Accident on River Road.

8/10 at 5:21 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/11 at 7:54 a.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Street.

8/11 at 7:54 a.m. Alarm call on Page Street.

8/11 at 9:11 a.m. Alarm call on Venture Avenue.

8/11 at 11:02 a.m. Accident on Station Avenue.

8/11 at 11:04 a.m. Accident on River Road.

8/11 at 1:03 p.m. Brush fire on Bath road.

8/11 at 8:36 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

8/12 at 1:45 p.m. Accident on Maine Street.

8/12 at 11:10 p.m. Alarm call on Industrial Way.

8/13 at 1:15 a.m. Accident on Old Portland Road.

8/13 at 2:31 a.m. Alarm call on Cressey Road.

8/13 at 9:28 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

8/13 at 6:46 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/14 at 9:36 a.m. Oil spill on Elm Street.

8/14 at 12:23 p.m. Alarm call on Stone Street.

8/14 at 3:08 p.m. Alarm call on Boody Street.

8/14 at 7:56 p.m. Brush fire on Meadow Road.

8/15 at 6:04 p.m. Alarm call on Harpswell Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 58 calls from Aug. 9-14.