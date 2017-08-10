Brunswick Police Beat: Aug. 11

Arrests

8/3 at 2:42 p.m. Kristen L. Phillips, 35, of Market Lane, was arrested on Market Lane by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/4 at 11:37 p.m. Brianna L. Christiano, 20, of Trotters Way, Prospect, Connecticut, was arrested at Bath Road and Federal Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/6 at 12:20 a.m. Kenneth C. Reed, 21, of Long Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

8/6 at 10:34 p.m. Christopher K. Darby, 23, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Daniel Sylvain on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/7 at 4:47 p.m. Richard J. Duclos, 26, of Thomas Point Road, was arrested on Thomas Point Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of violating a protection order.

8/7 at 10:45 p.m. Stephen D. Achey, 28, of McLellan Street, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Daniel Sylvain on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/3 at 6:18 p.m. Raymond Bergeron, 57, of Oakledge Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident.

8/4 at 11:34 p.m. Paul Roy, 33, of Book Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

8/8 at 9:28 a.m. John J. Pedro, 37, of Short Street, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/8 at 6:13 p.m. James M. Rollins, 31, no address listed, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

8/3 at 7:23 a.m. Alarm call on McLellan Street.

8/3 at 7:40 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

8/3 at 11:31 a.m. Alarm call on Station Avenue.

8/3 at 12:58 p.m. Accident on Bath Road.

8/3 at 8:03 p.m. Alarm call on Stowell Brook Road.

8/4 at 2:27 p.m. Accident on Young Avenue.

8/4 at 3:37 p.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

8/5 at 4:23 a.m. Alarm call on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

8/5 at 4:37 p.m. Accident on Cumberland Street.

8/5 at 7:57 p.m. Line down at Graham and Lisbon roads.

8/6 at 2:30 p.m. Alarm call on Stone Street.

8/6 at 8:18 p.m. Alarm call on Blueberry Lane.

8/7 at 4:10 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

8/7 at 8:43 p.m. Alarm call on McLellan Street.

8/8 at 11:32 p.m. Accident on Old Bath Road.

8/9 at 2:44 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 48 calls from Aug. 2-9.