Brunswick Police Beat: April 7

Arrests

3/30 at 11:28 a.m. Keith A. Phillips, 55, of School Street, was arrested on School Street by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/30 at 9:17 p.m. James L Bandouveres, 22, of Mic Mac Lane, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/31 at 5:33 p.m. Allyce A. Pepin, 29, Amy Street of Poland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/1 at 12:43 a.m. Alyssa D. Smith, 22, of River Road, was arrested at Mill and Cushing streets by Officer Christopher Balestra on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/1 at 6:22 p.m. Lance A Sherman, 39, of Haywood Lane, was arrested on Haywood Lane by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/2 at 1:57 a.m. Christopher K. Darby, 23, of Perryman Drive, was arrested at Mill and Union streets by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/3 at 4:48 p.m. Hyunkook Korsiak, 35, of Harpswell Neck Road, was arrested on Harpswell Neck Road by Officer Cory Iles on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

3/29 at 9:45 p.m. Timothy B. Nadeau, 40, of Federal Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Office Matthew Nicholson on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/2 at 6:03 p.m. Rachel A. Moroney, 22, of Northwood Road, West Bath, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating without a license.

4/3 at 1:46 p.m. Catherine R. Gagne, 33, of Weymouth Street, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating without a license.

4/3 at 4:53 p.m. Duncan T. Cannon, 21, of East Ladue Estates, St. Louis, Missouri, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Office Matthew Nicholson on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

4/4 at 9:54 a.m. Elizabeth Carson, 28, of Curtis Street, was issued a summons on Curtis Street by Animal Control Officer Heidi Nelson on charges of keeping unlicensed dogs.

Fire calls

3/29 at 7 a.m. Accident on Durham Road.

3/30 at 11:14 a.m. Alarm call on Gurnet Road.

3/30 at 7:31 a.m. Accident on Maine Street.

3/30 8:31 a.m. Accident at Royalsborough and Rabbit roads.

3/30 at 9:30 a.m. Alarm call on Sewall Street.

3/31 at 2:10 p.m. Alarm call on Pogy Lane.

4/1 at 8:06 a.m. Accident on Bath Road.

4/3 at 1:51 p.m. Accident on Maine Street.

4/4 at 12:51 p.m. Oil spill on Pleasant Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from March 29 to April 4.