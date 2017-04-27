Brunswick Police Beat: April 28

Arrests

4/20 at 8:15 a.m. Timothy B. Nadeau, 40, of Federal Street, was arrested on Union Street by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/21 at 11:48 p.m. David A. Torres, 47, of North Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of aggravated assault.

4/22 at 1:20 a.m. Jacob R. Bastarache, 27, of Theodore Drive, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Christopher Balestra on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated reckless conduct.

4/22 at 1:25 p.m. Kyle K. Ruona, 47, of Winter Street, Auburn, was arrested on Baribeau Drive by Officer Kenneth Bailey on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/23 at 11:29 p.m. Shane M. Burnham, 31, of Havens Road, Windham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Garrett Albert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/24 at 12:41 a.m. Dillon T. Smith, 25, of Antietam Street, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/25 at 3:03 p.m. William A. Holcomb, Jr., 56, of Narrows Lane, Phippsburg, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Justin Dolci on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/25 at 4:50 p.m. James P. Young-Dumont, 32, of Weld Road, Wilton, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Jerod Verrill on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

4/25 at 4:56 p.m. Joshua R. Wolf, 24, of Hodgeon Street, Damariscotta, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Detective William Moir on charges of domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/25 at 6:44 p.m. Crystal M. Carpentier, 33, of New Meadows Road, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on charges of violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking.

4/26 at 12:46 a.m. Kathy A. Haycock, 24, of Madeline Drive, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of assault on an officer, unsworn falsification and criminal mischief.

Summonses

4/20 at 9:56 p.m. Avery Murphy-Anderson, 20, of Echo Road, was issued a summons on Sills Drive by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

4/21 at 12:48 p.m. Nicole L. Fowles, 36, of McKenney Lane, Kennebunkport, was issued a summons on Maine Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/22 at 6:14 a.m. Ronald W. Richards, 45, of Brunswick Road, Richmond, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/23 at 5:42 p.m. John K. Coray, 18, of Hovey Lane, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/25 at 4:56 p.m. Gabriella L. Laurelez, 18, of Patricia Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Detective William Moir on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

4/19 at 8:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

4/20 at 1:46 a.m. Fire call on Cumberland Street.

4/20 at 9:28 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

4/20 at 1:30 p.m. Accident at Columbia Avenue and Maine Street.

4/20 at 3:55 p.m. Alarm call at on Bath Road.

4/21 at 1:45 p.m. Accident on Old Bath Road.

4/21 at 6:11 p.m. Alarm call on Longfellow Ave.

4/22 at 6:32 p.m. Brush fire on Casco Road.

4/23 at 9:18 a.m. Fire alarm at Coffin Elementary School.

4/23 at 1:25 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

4/25 at 4 p.m. Alarm call on Moody Road.

4/25 at 4:09 p.m. Assist citizen on Gleed Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from April 19-25.