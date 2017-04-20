Brunswick Police Beat: April 21

Arrests

4/13 at 7:38 p.m. Tyler J. Hart, 21, of Bath Road, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Charles Tompson on outstanding warrants from other agencies, and a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/14 at 10:51 a.m. Sarah E. Walker, 35, of Range Road, was arrested on Maine Street and Lincoln Street by Officer Justin Dolci on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/14 at 3:34 p.m. Adam J. Williams, 36, of Royalsborough Road, Durham, was arrested at River Road and Nugget Lane by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest of detention.

4/15 at 12:15 a.m. Zachary J. Hansen, 19, of High Street, was arrested on Litchfield Road by Lt. Lynne Doucette on charges of aggravated assault.

4/15 at 9:12 p.m. Jennifer A. Dwyer, 53, of River Road, was arrested on River Road by Officer Christopher Balestra on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

4/14 at 7:30 p.m. Brian M. Mills, 34, of Silver Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Merrigoneag Road by Officer Cory Iles on charges of driving to endanger, failure to notify of a motor vehicle accident, and failure to make an oral or written accident report.

4/15 at 9:40 p.m. Earl E. Coates, 46, of Woolwich, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Garrett Albert on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to register vehicle.

4/15 at 10:29 p.m. David E. Gaddy, 32, of Richardson Drive, Bath, was issued a summons at Pleasant Street and Range Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

4/16 at 6:44 a.m. Shawnda L. Coffin, 40, of Stone Pillars Lane, Orrs Island, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

4/18 at 6:54 p.m. Margaret A. Butler, 52, of Federal Street, was issued a summons on Federal Street by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of failure to make an oral or written accident report, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to notify of a motor vehicle accident.

Fire calls

4/13 at 11:12 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

4/14 at 12:50 p.m. Brush fire on Hoards Point Lane.

4/15 at 2:39 p.m. Alarm call on Union Street and Cedar Street.

4/15 at 5:27 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

4/15 at 5:51 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

4/17 at 11:09 a.m. Accident on Gurnet Road.

4/17 at 12:23 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

4/17 at 1:59 p.m. Brush fire on Maquoit Road.

4/18 at 7:43 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency rescue services responded to 57 calls from April 12-18.