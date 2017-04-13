Brunswick Police Beat: April 14

Arrests

4/5 at 5:37 p.m. Christopher J. Dennegall, 31, of Sackman Street, Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

4/8 at 8:37 p.m. Michael N. Groton, 35, of Hardwick Road, Boothbay Harbor, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Cory Iles on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/8 at 8:37 p.m. Jesse C. Brewer, 31, of Mill Street, Edgecomb, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Cory Iles on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and the sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Summonses

4/7 at 8:49 p.m. Jason Field, 42, of Lucky Lane, Harpswell, was issued a summons at Jordan Avenue and Bath Road by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/9 at 10:50 a.m. Lucas L. Creamer, 37, no address listed, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer John Roma on a charge of criminal mischief.

4/9 at 3:48 p.m. Lucas L. Creamer, 37, no address listed, was issued a summons on Gurnet Road by Officer Richard Cutliffe on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

4/5 at 4:26 p.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

4/6 at 8:42 a.m. Alarm call at Mill Street and Cushing Street.

4/6 at 6:22 p.m. Alarm call on Fiddlehead Fern Trail.

4/6 at 8:17 p.m. Accident at Mill and Maine streets.

4/7 at 7:40 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

4/7 at 8:49 a.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

4/7 at 3:18 p.m. Accident on Maine Street.

4/7 at6:41 p.m. Welfare check on Maine Street.

4/8 at 11:16 a.m. Assist citizen on McMillan Drive.

4/9 at 1:23 p.m. Water line problem on Edgefield Lane.

4/9 at 1:42 p.m. Alarm call on Durham Road.

4/10 at 3:29 a.m. Accident on Tibbetts Drive.

4/11 at 12:29 a.m. Alarm call on Noble Street.

4/11 at 9:09 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from April 5-11.