Brunswick planners OK 2 rural developments

BRUNSWICK — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a three-lot subdivision on 9 acres of land off Moody Road.

Planners also OK’d a sketch plan for a 10-lot subdivision in the same rural area, at the northeast corner of Durham and Brackett roads.

The applications – submitted by Kevin Franchetti, and Bonnie Libby and Cynthia Lemieux, respectively – are two more in a string of recently approved housing developments off Durham Road.

Some members of the public have fought those developments, worried that creeping development might tarnish the rural character of that part of town.

While the details of both applications failed to raise flags among planners or the public Tuesday, the board pondered whether a larger policy discussion is needed.