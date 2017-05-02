Brunswick plaintiffs file initial arguments in Mere Point lawsuit

BRUNSWICK — Plaintiffs suing the town for rejecting a petition to make the tax-acquired property at 946 Mere Point Road a park filed written arguments in Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday, May 1.

Attorney David Lourie filed arguments on behalf of the nonprofit Brunswick Citizens for Collaborative Government, the group that gathered more than 1,100 signatures to reverse a September 2016 decision by the Town Council to sell the land.

Town attorney Stephen Langsdorf has said the council was not obligated to act on the petition because it failed to follow a legal mechanism in the charter. He said in an email that the town has until May 31 to file a written response to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs will then have 14 days to rebut, he said, before the court schedules oral arguments.