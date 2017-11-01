Brunswick parish puts shovels in the ground

Sunday, Oct. 29, was a day of celebration in Brunswick as members of All Saints Parish gathered to bless the land and ceremonially break ground for a new multipurpose building to be built across the parking lot from St. John the Baptist Church and St. John’s Catholic School on Pleasant Street. The approximately 15,000-square-foot building will include space that will serve as an auditorium, gymnasium, and cafeteria; a kitchen; a stage; a music room; a meeting room; an adoration chapel, and other amenities. (Courtesy Diocese of Portland)

Although adults handled the official ceremonial turning of dirt, top, third-grade students from St. John’s, who presented an enscribed paver stone, took their turn with the shovels while the adults weren’t watching. (Keith Spiro / For The Forecaster)