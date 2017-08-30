Brunswick nomination papers due Sept. 8

BRUNSWICK — Nomination papers are due Sept. 8 for candidates in the November elections to fill at-large seats and seats representing District 5 and District 7 on both the Town Council and School Board.

Papers became available July 28 and must be returned to the town clerk’s office at 85 Union St. by 3 p.m. that day.

Candidates for district seats require a minimum of 25 (and maximum of 50) signatures from registered voters in the district. At-large candidates need a minimum of 100 signatures from any voter town-wide, with a cap at 150 names.

Voters are not allowed to sign more than one petition for the same seat.