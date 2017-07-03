Brunswick music festival goes live on the web

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin International Music Festival will livestream performances for the first time this summer.

Founded in 1954, the classical music festival gives talented young musicians the opportunity to train with world-class musicians, who perform concerts for the public throughout the summer.

The festival will offer 18 paid subscription performances and more than 70 free events. Viewers can access performances online on the festival’s Facebook page, or at bowdoinfestival.org/festivalive