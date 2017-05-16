Brunswick manager: Mere Point sale imminent

BRUNSWICK — The town expects to complete the sale of a 4-acre tax-acquired property at 946 Mere Point Road within a month.

The property – which the council voted to sell last September, instead of making it a park – is also the subject of a lawsuit that is expected to conclude over the summer.

“The buyer is in the due diligence period, meaning that something could come up causing the buyer to withdraw or propose a modification to the terms,” Town Manager John Eldridge said Monday. “Assuming nothing changes, the sale is expected to close within a month.”

Eldridge said he could not identify the buyer or the sale price. The property is listed for $335,000.

The lawsuit was filed after the council rejected a petition to reverse the September 2016 decision to sell the land.