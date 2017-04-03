Brunswick library to host cougar discussion

BRUNSWICK — The president of the Cougar Rewilding Foundation, a nonprofit that finds wild habitats for cougars east of the Rocky Mountains, will discuss his work recovering rare eastern cougars at Curtis Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

The free event is the seventh in a series of winter lectures hosted by the Friends of Merrymeeting Bay.

Chris Spatz chased a variety of professional careers before chasing the elusive eastern cougar, “one of the great riddles in North American natural history,” according to a press release.

“Despite thousands of sightings from Maine to Mississippi, only a dozen confirmations have emerged east of Chicago during the past generation,” said Spatz, who will explain his nonprofit’s use of remote camera surveys and field investigations to track and promote wild cougar populations.