BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick High School Players will put on the musical “Les Miserables” March 23-25 at Crooker Theater.

The cast of the iconic musical includes more than 60 students – one of the largest productions ever by the high school.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday March 25.

Tickets are available at the box office and can be reserved or purchased ahead of time online at our.show/bhsplayers/lesmis.