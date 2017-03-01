Brunswick girls last team standing after wild championship week

Brunswick seniors Brooke Barter (24) and Aidan Sachs celebrate after cutting down the nets following the Dragons’ 54-51 upset win over Greely in the Class A South Final. Brunswick won its first ever regional championship and will battle Messalonskee in the Class A state final Saturday afternoon in Augusta.

Morse’s Sydney McCarren heads toward a seventh-place finish in the girls’ 800 at the Class B state meet.

Mt. Ararat’s Katherine Leckbee competes in the mile at last week’s Class A girls’ indoor track meet. Leckbee placed third in that event.

Championship week saw a little of everything and now, just one team remains standing.

Brunswick girls’ basketball.

With the indoor track, swimming and skiing state meets behind us, the Dragons will seek to put a punctuation mark on the winter sports season Saturday when they play for their first ever Gold Ball.

Here’s a recap of the week that was:

Girls’ basketball

Brunswick entered the Class A South girls’ basketball tournament as the No. 2 seed, but top-ranked Greely was virtually everyone’s pick to go all the way. The Dragons earned a shot at the Rangers after beating No. 7 Kennebunk (57-42) in the quarterfinals and third-ranked York (43-35) in the semifinals.

Saturday, in the regional final, Brunswick hung tough in the first half behind the sharpshooting of Madeline Suhr, but found itself down by 14, 31-17, early in the third period before roaring back.

The Dragons completed the comeback when Suhr scored on a putback with 2:53 left for a 45-44 lead. Greely retook the lead, but Suhr put Brunswick on top to stay on an old-fashioned three-point play for a 50-48 advantage with 1:13 left. The Rangers crept within a point twice, but two free throws from Brooke Barter made it 54-51 and when a desperation 3 from Greely standout Anna DeWolfe was just short at the horn, the Dragons were able to celebrate the program’s regional championship.

“This is incredible,” said Suhr, who led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 5-of-5 from beyond the 3-point stripe. “It’s the best feeling ever. We have to keep playing how we’ve been playing.”

“The defense stepped up and we made some big shots,” said Brunswick coach Sam Farrell, the a one-time Greely coach. “Madeline was awesome. Brooke had a heck of a fourth quarter. We might not have the most talent on paper, but we play so well together.”

The Dragons face 21-0 Messalonskee in the state final. The teams didn’t meet this year.

“We’ve never been to the state final on the girls’ side,” Farrell said. “We talk about building the tradition. I don’t know how it will go, but I do know that the girls will work hard and we’ll have a lot of fun.”

Indoor track

Brunswick’s boys had the most success at last week’s Class A state indoor track and field meet. The Dragons tallied 26.5 points to come in sixth (Scarborough was first with 102.25). Mt. Ararat (13 points) placed 14th.

Samuel Cenescar paced Brunswick with a runner-up showing in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches). The Eagles got a win from Cameron Meier in the mile (4 minutes, 29.32 seconds).

In the Class A girls’ meet, also won by Scarborough with 88 points, Mt. Ararat (17 points) tied Lawrence and Lewiston for eighth place. Brunswick didn’t score.

The Eagles were led by Katherine Leckbee, who was second in the two-mile (11:42.73) and third in the mile (5:30.60).

In Class B, Morse’s the Morse girls had 1 point to tie Traip Academy for 24th place (Greely won with 62.20 points). Sydney McCarren came in eighth in the 800 (2:33.87). The Morse boys didn’t score (Mt. Desert Island took first place with 58 points).

The track season ends with the New England championship meet Saturday in Boston. Brunswick’s Cenescar (high jump) and Seth White (long jump) and Mt. Ararat’s Leckbee (two-mile) and Meier (mile) qualified.

Swimming

Brunswick’s girls’ swim team had 246 points and was runner-up to Cony (311) at the Class A state meet at Bowdoin College. Mt. Ararat (47) finished 16th.

Dragons standout Caitlin Tycz was first in the 200 freestyle, setting a new state record with a time of 1 minute, 50.35 seconds. Tycz also won the 100 butterfly in 53.67 seconds. Brunswick’s 200 freestyle relay team (Tycz, Ella Tycz, Mallory Palmer and Emily Cowan) came in first in 1:45.53. The Eagles were paced by Madigan Saunders, who was fourth in the 50 free (25.96) and sixth in the 100 free (58.46).

In the boys’ meet, won by Cheverus with 286.5 points, Brunswick (253) placed third, just five points behind runner-up Bangor. Mt. Ararat (77) was 13th.

The Dragons were led by Brian Hess, who was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (59.57), and second-place diver Christopher Roderick (327.80 points). Brunswick came in second in both the medley (1:41.15) and 200 free (1:32.30) relays. The Eagles were paced by fifth-place diver Noah Brillant (243.85).

In the Class B meet at the University of Maine in Orono, Morse’s girls tallied 265 points but finished a distant second to powerhouse Cape Elizabeth (440).

The Shipbuilders got wins from Ann Tolan in the 50 free (23.70) and Olivia Harper in the 100 backstroke (in a new state record of 56.25 seconds). Morse’s 200 free relay team (Ella Martin, Harper, Haily Harper and Tolan) also came in first (in a new state record time of 1 minute, 37.62 seconds).

Morse’s boys had 278 points, two behind runner-up Ellsworth (Old Town won the meet with 327 points). The Shipbuilders got a win from Tucker Banger in the 50 free (21.84)

Skiing

Morse’s Jennifer Wilbraham competed as an individual in the Class A Nordic ski meet and was runner-up in the freestyle (19 minutes, 5 seconds) and ninth in the classic (25:52.4). Brunswick’s Erin Coughlin placed 18th in the freestyle (22:43.5) and 26th in the classic (29:35.6). Mt. Ararat’s Anna Jackson finished 46th in the classic (38:51.9) and 47th in the freestyle (34:57.2).

On the boys’ side, Morse’s Mikail Tipton came in 21st in the freestyle (17:16.6) and 28th in the classic (22:49.6). Mt. Ararat’s Hayden Libby came in 42nd in the freestyle (20:27.6) and 44th in the classic (27:45.7)

On the Alpine side, Brunswick’s Alexandra Wagner competed as an individual and was 20th in the giant slalom (a two-run combined time of 2 minutes, 2.30 seconds) and 26th in the slalom (1:46.34).

On the boys’ side, Brunswick’s Ryan Duffy came in 65th in the slalom (2:01.16). Ben Donsback was 76th in the GS (2;05.20). Elliot Slocum finished 82nd in the GS (2:12.50).

Boys’ hockey

Neither Brunswick or Mt. Ararat qualified for the boys’ hockey playoffs.

The Dragons finished 3-14-1 and eighth in Class B South (only six teams made the playoffs) after closing with a 6-1 win at Maranacook and losses at Gardiner (3-1) and at home to Kennebunk (3-1).

The Eagles wound up 7-11 and seventh in Class A North (only six teams qualified) following a 4-2 loss at St. Dom’s in their finale.