Brunswick extends marijuana moratorium

BRUNSWICK — The Town Council voted unanimously Monday to extend for another 180 day an emergency moratorium on the retail sale of marijuana.

The council passed an initial, 180-day hold on retail pot licenses on Dec. 19, following the passage of a November 2016 voter referendum that legalizes the use and sale of the drug.

The moratorium – approved following a hearing that drew no input from the public – temporarily bans the licensed establishment of retail stores, social clubs, and manufacturing facilities.

The local ban will last until Nov. 16, while a statewide moratorium will last until February 2018. By then, the state is expected to have drafted regulations councilors said they would like to review before they draft local regulations.